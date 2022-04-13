Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department call outs

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department had a total of 29 call outs in February and March combined. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department submitted fire call outs statistics from February and March to Village of Burns Lake council on April 5.

In February, there were a total of 16 calls. Of those, five were alarms. One was located at the School District 91 garage, one at the Tweedsmuir Hotel and three on Woyenne Reserve.

Five of the calls were motor vehicle incidents, which were all minor. One was located on Highway 35, three on Highway 16 and one in town.

There were also six medical calls; two lift assists, two delays, one cardiac call, and one call for a helicopter landing.

In March, there were a total of 13 calls. This included two motor vehicle incidents; a car hitting a moose on Highway 16, and a two-vehicle collision near Decker Lake Forest Products. There were six medical calls including two lift assists, as well as five alarms, including two for burnt food and one false alarm at William Konkin Elementary.

Hen and Beekeeping bylaw given third reading

A new bylaw that would permit hen and beekeeping in the Village of Burns Lake was given third reading by council after a public hearing session was held.

The bylaw was given first and second readings during a March 8 council meeting. The notice for the public hearing was advertised on March 23 and 30 to inform the community. There was no opposition to the bylaw at the pubic hearing, so council moved forward with the third reading.

The bylaw will now be up for adoption at the next council meeting.

According to the bylaw, hen coops must be maintained in good repair, in a manner that prevents entrance by other animals, and kept in a sanitary condition, and the hens must be secured within the coop from sunset to sunrise. Beekeeping must be carried out in a manner that maintains beehives in a condition that will reasonably promote bee health, and prevent swarming and aggressive behavior.

New heritage procedures bylaw

A new bylaw is up for consideration by village council that involves heritage buildings in town that have been designated by the municipality. Burns Lake has five heritage buildings that are protected by heritage designation bylaws; the Anglican Church, the Lakes District News office, the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation office, the Visitors Information Centre, and the Free Growing Forestry building.

The issue is that the owners of these buildings currently can’t make any alterations or renovations to these buildings without permission from council. The proposed heritage procedures bylaw sets out procedures by which the owner of a designated heritage building can apply to council for a heritage alteration permit. Heritage alteration permits are proposed to be processed in the same manner as development permits.

The proposed bylaw was given first, second and third readings during an April 5 council meeting, and will now be up for approval by council.

