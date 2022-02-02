Burns Lake involved in local business campaign

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce has entered into a partnership with chambers of commerce in Smithers, Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Terrace and Houston for a new campaign called Live Love Local.

The campaign is intended to culturally shift and rethink how people support local business and encourages participants to take in the best of the region while keeping dollars in each local community.

“The idea came from a Smithers District Chamber of Commerce campaign that encouraged supporting and shopping local through all means possible while highlighting many different opportunities for participants to support local,” said Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Randi Amendt.

“The goal is to help our community rethink shopping and supporting local and to showcase Burns Lake’s thriving economic diversity. Showing our neighbouring communities what we have to offer is important for all of our businesses and communities in the Northwest,” she continued.

According to Amendt, the campaign features free merchandise with a $50 value as well as prize draws worth $500 each.

The prize draws for cash and merchandise can be entered by saving receipts from local businesses, and dropping them off at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce offices. Each receipt will serve as a draw ticket

A big part of the campaign is a social media presence, in which local businesses from each community are featured with posts on Facebook and Instagram, promoting followers to shop there. You can also be entered into the draw by leaving positive reviews on featured businesses and using the hashtag #livelovelocalNWBC.

Entries for the prize draw ends on Feb. 15.

To participate in the campaign as a local business or community member, it’s encouraged to display the campaign decal and other campaign materials to help spread the word, which can be picked up at Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce offices. To be featured on either of the Live Love Local social media pages as a small business, you can reach out to the campaign team at livelovelocalnwbc@gmail.com.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

