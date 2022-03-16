Burns Lake Public Library seeking more financial help

The Village of Burns Lake council has approved a decision to sponsor the Burns Lake Public Library in submitting a resolution to the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA), to try to request funding aid.

The resolution will request that the provincial government provides long-term funding to public libraries across B.C.

“Libraries in B.C. are largely financed by levies paid by local governments, and library funding has remained stagnant for the past 10 years. Public libraries are central to communities, and providing equitable access to vital resources including internet, computer and in person services from staff,” said Burns Lake Public Library Chair of the Board of Trustees Paul Davidson in a letter to council.

“Public libraries provide British Columbians with low-barrier services that support job seekers and small businesses that increase literacy in communities, advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and promote equity and inclusion. There, be it resolved that the Village of Burns Lake urge the government of B.C. to provide long-term sustainable funding for public libraries in the province,” he continued.

Council made the decision to update a previously written letter to the government from 2018 about under-funding of public libraries.

Funding has been an ongoing issue for the Burns Lake Public Library. In November 2021, members from the library attended a special council meeting to outline their struggles, saying that they are projecting a significant deficit by 2023. Recently, council supported the library’s application for grant funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to pay for an upgrade to its teen room.

