Evacuation alerts issued south of Burns Lake

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued two evacuation alerts south of Burns Lake. (RDBN image)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued two evacuation alerts south of Burns Lake.

One evacuation alert is in effect for the area at the east end of Nadina Lake, including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

The other evacuation alert is in effect for the area East of Keefes Landing Road to Eakin Settlement Road and south to Spud Lake Road.

READ MORE: Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

You should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339;

– Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

If you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako (RDBN) at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required.

The RDBN encourages residents to monitor their local radio station and the RDBN’s website and the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook Page for information on this evacuation alert.

 

