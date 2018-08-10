Evacuation order expanded for Shovel Lake Fire

The expanded evacuation order is in effect for the area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland Forest Service Road (FSR) and Trout FSR; and South of Hannay Lake to North of Tatin Lake. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) issued an expanded evacuation order for the Shovel Lake Fire this morning.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect for the area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland Forest Service Road (FSR) and Trout FSR; and South of Hannay Lake to North of Tatin Lake.

The Shovel Lake Fire, burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, has now consumed 16,500 hectares.

Yesterday the Shovel Lake Fire saw “extremely vigorous” surface fire that challenged containment efforts and resulted in significant growth, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

What you should do:

– You must leave the area immediately;

– If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456;

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediatelyavailable. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Evacuees are asked to:

– Register at the Reception Centre in Fraser Lake or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-699-6257; or

– Visit the Reception Centre in Fraser Lake at the Fraser Lake Municipal Office at 210 Carrier Crescent or contact the Reception Centre at 250-699-6257;

– After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

If you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

