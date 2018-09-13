Evacuation orders rescinded entirely south of Burns Lake

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

More residents south of Burns Lake are now able to return home after being evacuated for several weeks due to the region’s wildfires.

READ MORE: Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded entirely the evacuation orders issued for the Nadina Lake, Verdun Mountain, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake fires.

However, area restriction orders are currently in place for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires. These orders apply to all members of the public – including anyone hunting during open season.

READ MORE: Hunting regulations may be considered south of Burns Lake: province

Evacuation alerts also remains in place from the intersection of Hewitt Road and Eakin Settlement Road, to west of Ootsanee Lake, and south Takysie Lake and Uncha Lake to Cheslatta River and Cheslatta Lake; and from West Francois Forest Service Road to Bickle Road West, and south from Tatalrose Road to the north shore of Ootsa Lake.

READ MORE: Residents south of Burns Lake who chose not to evacuate share their stories

 

