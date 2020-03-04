A new RCMP position has been quickly allotted and filled, said Burns Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Shaunna Lewis. (Black Press file photo)

Extra police officer to assist with population increase in Burns Lake

The new position has already been filled: RCMP

The provincial government has approved one extra RCMP position in Burns Lake to assist with the population increase created by the influx of pipeline workers.

Burns Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Shaunna Lewis said the position, added to the detachment’s general duty policing unit, has been quickly allotted and filled.

The Burns Lake RCMP is now a 15-person detachment — one staff sergeant, two corporals, nine general duty constables and three First Nations policing constables.

Nearly 120 workers arrived in Burns Lake earlier this year to work on the Coastal GasLink Pipeline project and more are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Lewis said that while the detachment has not seen an uptick in calls for service so far in 2020, local officers will likely have more work on their plate as the 7 Mile Road Lodge — a 21-hectare workforce camp just south of Burns Lake — is expected to house up to 600 workers at peak occupancy.

“As with any increase in population, there may be an increase in calls for service in the area,” Lewis said.

The camp was originally expected to be completed by the end of January, but weather and ground conditions have caused construction delays, said Terry Cunha, a spokesperson for TC Energy, adding the camp is now expected to be completed by the first week of March.

Meanwhile the approximately 120 workers have been staying in local accommodations, making it more challenging to book a room in the area, according to the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk.

Sectors such as food and retail are also doing all they can to keep up with the demand, said Randi Amendt, the Chamber’s executive director.

“Some businesses in town have changed their hours of operation to accommodate the workers’ schedules, which is great to see,” Randi said last month. “Grocery stores, gas stations and many of the retail stores are also keeping very busy.”

With increased demand for services, the municipality will be watching for potential problems that may arise, Funk said in December.

READ MORE: Pipeline workers increase demand for local services

“It is exciting to have so much activity in town; however, we do need to be prepared to deal with any negative issues as they surface,” Funk said, adding the village is in direct contact with sub-contractors working for TC Energy and is also part of a Lake Babine Nation-led committee formed to address potential social issues related to the camp.

As part of its socio-economic effects management plan, TC Energy has identified several potential adverse effects related to pipeline construction — including increased demand on local emergency and government services — as well as mitigation actions.

