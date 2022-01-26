Fire call outs for Burns Lake Volunteer Fire Department in December

There were 20 fire call outs for the Burns Lake Volunteer Fire Department in December. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake Volunteer Fire Department submitted a report to Village of Burns Lake council on fire call outs for the month of December.

According to the report, there were a total of 20 call outs, including nine fires or alarms, five motor vehicle incidents, one for hydro wire, four medical calls and one hazmat call. Of the motor vehicle incidents, one was in Burns Lake while two were in Palling one on Six Mile and one near Tintagel.

In terms of the fires and alarms, there was one chimney fire, three structure fires, one sprinkler activation, one wild land fire and three commercial fire alarms.

The medical calls included three lift assists and one ambulance delay, and the hazmat call was for a fuel leak on Centre Street

VBL council allocates funds for sewage treatment facility improvements

Funding of up to $270,000 has been allocated from the sewer capital reserve fund for the sewage treatment facility improvement project. This is as detailed in the grant application to Canada and B.C.’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Green Infrastructure and Environmental Quality funding stream.

The grant offers funding for up to 73.33 per cent of local government projects, which is divided, with 40 per cent coming from the federal government and 33.33 per cent from provincial.

The grant application came after True Engineering determined from a feasibility and assessment report that much of the sewage lagoon infrastructure in Burns Lake is beyond its useful service life.

Sheryl Worthing appointed as Chief Election Officer

Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing has been appointed by village council as the Chief Election Officer for the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

According to a report from council, Worthing has been appointed the Chief Election Officer and or the Deputy Chief Election Officer for all elections and by-elections for the past 25 years and has the experience needed to carry out the duties required.

In addition, Deputy Corporate Officer Valerie Anderson was appointed Deputy Chief Election Officer for the 2022 election. She previously held this position for the 2021 by-election, and was an election official for two previous elections.

READ MORE: Village of Burns Lake council applies for grant

READ MORE: Lakes District Film Appreciation Society gets grant in Burns Lake

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.