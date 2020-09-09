The Level 2 EV charging station will continue to be free of charge. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Level 2 EV charging station in Burns Lake to be replaced

Over $1 million funding for northern and central BC to help achieve CleanBC goal

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s announcement for funding for Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would mean a new EV stations for Burns Lake.

Last week, the ministry announced a long-awaited clean infrastructure funding using provincial and federal grants as well as financial participation of several local governments, that will bring 55 EV charging stations to the northern and central regions of the province. Houston, Granisle, Village of Hazelton and Village of Burns Lake were few of those places that would be getting one EV charging station each. However, Burns Lake already has an EV charging station and this funding will mean a brand new charging station in its place.

“The funding announced is for a replacement level 2. The current Level 2 is outdated and parts can no longer be purchased to repair it,” said Sheryl Worthing, the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the Village of Burns Lake. The presently existing station was funded through a provincial grant over 10 years ago, according to Worthing and due to the unavailability of crucial parts, this funding is a timely boost for the village.

This project will be undertaken by Clean Energy BC under the Change North BC project, who will be overseeing the grant and the installation of the Level 2 EV charging station.

RELATED: Why is the Burns Lake EV charging station out of order?

“Change North is an inspiring example of collaborative leadership – six regional districts and 43 municipalities, Indigenous communities and Northern BC Tourism, working together to address greenhouse gas emissions from transportation while supporting economic development and enhancing tourism opportunities,” said Dale Littlejohn, the executive director and chief administrative officer for the Community Energy Association, in the press release.

Earlier this year, the EV charging station was disconnected due to the reconstruction of the downtown parking lot. The charging station was then relocated to the south end of the parking lot after the completion of the reconstruction work. The charging still is although moved, it is still out of operation.

“It has been moved and we are currently experiencing issues. We are working on fixing it but as I said earlier replacement parts are not available,” said Worthing.

The Level 2 EV charging station will continue to be free of charge however, the village is not sure whether the Level 3 charging would be free or not.

“Council will consider options for the Level 3 once it is installed,” said Worthing.

The village is also set to get a Level 3 EV charging station however, the date for the delivery of the unit is still uncertain. According to Worthing, the delay in bringing in the device and its installation is due to the operational restrictions at BC Hydro due to Covid.

