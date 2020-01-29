Lift station upgrade in Burns Lake moves forward

The project was originally expected to be completed in 2019

The Village of Burns Lake is seeking to install a new lift station to more efficiently divert and dispose of sewage. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Village of Burns Lake is moving forward with a project to upgrade the 7th Avenue sewer lift station, which has been in disrepair for several years.

The project was originally expected to be completed in the fall of 2019, but all bids received in the original request for proposal (RFP), which closed last summer, were over budget or incomplete, said Sheryl Worthing, the village’s chief administrative officer.

“We have since changed the scope of the project to help reduce costs,” Worthing said, noting the existing concrete pad and metal kiosk of the lift station will be re-used as part of the new scope.

The project’s price tag has been reduced from $172,000 t0 $148,000, she said.

According to the village, there’s no pump station currently in place at the 7th Avenue lift station. This means that all effluent flow from the area is only gravity-fed downhill, all discharged down 7th Avenue’s sewer main.

The latest RFP, which closed on Dec. 13, included a request for quotes on two new pumps and an electrical kiosk with new electrical distribution equipment and control system, which would power and control the new pumps.

The village received three bids in total — from Buds Electric Ltd. ($151,000), Progrus Constructors Inc. ($208,133) and Canadian Western Mechanical ($148,150).

Council awarded the contract to Canadian Western Mechanical last week after the engineering firm the village has been using — Exceed Electrical Engineering Ltd. — reviewed the latest tender submissions and recommended that council proceed with the lowest price quote.

The village has been in possession of a $9,300 engineering and feasibility study, which was financed by a grant, and council budgeted $200,000 for the project in 2020.

Worthing said the lift station upgrade is expected to be completed in the fall.