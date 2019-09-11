November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

Perry Andrew Charlie faces a first-degree murder charge in the deaths of Thomas Burt Reed - from Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George. (Lakes District News file photo)

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was allegedly murdered is scheduled for November.

Perry Andrew Charlie is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Thomas Burt Reed – from Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George, in 2017.

The verdict in Charlie’s judge-only trial in Prince George is expected to be delivered on Nov. 19, as Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service told Lakes District News.

The trial wrapped up its closing arguments on July 12, when Madam Justice Church reserved judgment.

LOOK BACK: Trial finishes for suspect in Burns Lake man’s murder

Charlie also faces a charge of attempted murder with a firearm of Bradley Knight, who survived what police believe was a targeted shooting incident on Jan. 25, 2017 in Prince George. The suspect has also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Seaver Tye Miller and Joshua Steven West – who were also involved in the 2017 incident – have pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Aaron Ryan Moore has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court to arrange a date for sentencing on Sept. 16.

Reed was 51 when in the early hours of Jan. 25 he was found dead after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

READ MORE: Burns Lake man killed in double homicide

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Charlie the next day.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook