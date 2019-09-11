Perry Andrew Charlie faces a first-degree murder charge in the deaths of Thomas Burt Reed - from Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George. (Lakes District News file photo)

November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was allegedly murdered is scheduled for November.

Perry Andrew Charlie is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Thomas Burt Reed – from Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George, in 2017.

The verdict in Charlie’s judge-only trial in Prince George is expected to be delivered on Nov. 19, as Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service told Lakes District News.

The trial wrapped up its closing arguments on July 12, when Madam Justice Church reserved judgment.

LOOK BACK: Trial finishes for suspect in Burns Lake man’s murder

Charlie also faces a charge of attempted murder with a firearm of Bradley Knight, who survived what police believe was a targeted shooting incident on Jan. 25, 2017 in Prince George. The suspect has also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Seaver Tye Miller and Joshua Steven West – who were also involved in the 2017 incident – have pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Aaron Ryan Moore has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court to arrange a date for sentencing on Sept. 16.

Reed was 51 when in the early hours of Jan. 25 he was found dead after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

READ MORE: Burns Lake man killed in double homicide

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Charlie the next day.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Just Posted

Rattée visits Burns Lake

Claire Rattée, Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, accompanied by… Continue reading

Construction of water treatment plant begins

Ground work started on Sept. 4 as part of the construction of… Continue reading

November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was… Continue reading

October court date for pair accused of Southside assault

The next court appearance for two local men charged with involvement in… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby winners

A total of 196 anglers cast their rods at the Ootsa Lake… Continue reading

Fun for all at the Lakes District Fall Fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair held its annual event on Sept. 6-8… Continue reading

Exercise caution with cannabis

Editor: Cannabis can be used for medicinal purposes but it can also… Continue reading

Appreciate the flowery beauty of Burns Lake

Editor: I went for a walk around Burns Lake one evening this… Continue reading

Grand contribution to the arts

Lakes District Arts Council vice-president Wayne Brown presents a $1,000 scholarship cheque… Continue reading

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Most Read