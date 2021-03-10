RDBN approved for three NDIT grants

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) had three of its Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) grants approved.

The board was informed of these grant acceptances last month. One of the first grants to have been approved for the RDBN is the 2021 Economic Development Capacity Building program. NDIT has approved the regional district’s grant for up to $50,000, to support wages to fill the position of Manager, Regional Economic Development.

The second grant approved under NDIT is for the 2021 Grant Writing Support program. The funding would go towards providing grant writing support for priority community projects and to provide assistance to non-profits and First Nations located in or near the communities. NDIT approved RDBN’s application for a rebate grant up to $8,000 toward a community grant writing position during the 2021 calendar year.

“The RDBN is pleased to have been approved by NDIT for both Economic Development Capacity Building and Grant Writing Support Program applications. These grant programs provide invaluable support to local governments, like the RDBN, to increase their capacity to pursue economic development activities, as well as support Non-Profit groups in the region with grant applications,” said RDBN Board Chair, Gerry Thiessen.

There is no strict deadline as to when RDBN hires a grant writer during the entire year.

NDIT has also approved the RDBN’s Business Façade Improvement application for the 2021 year for up to $20, 000.

“We are also very excited to be approved for a 2021 Business Façade Improvement Program. This program offers businesses in the Electoral Areas the opportunity to receive grants (up to 50 per cent to a maximum of $5,000) for improvements that increase the appeal of the business. We are pleased to partner with NDIT to provide this program, as vibrant commercial areas have the potential to attract new customers, clients, visitors and potential investors,” said Thiessen.

While information on how businessed in the regional district could apply to get funding through the Business Façade Improvement Program is not yet available, the RDBN said they would have some updated guidelines in place this week on their Business Façade Improvement Program webpage.

“Northern Development Initiative Trust was created by the Province to be a catalyst for central and northern B.C. to grow a strong diversified economy by stimulating sustainable economic growth through strategic and leveraged investments,” said the letter addressed to the board chair, while informing him of this grant opportunity.

