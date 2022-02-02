School District 91 makes decision on vaccine mandate

No vaccine mandate will be implented for staff at this time

School District 91 (SD91) has come to decision with regards to a vaccination mandate for staff.

“After careful consideration, the School District 91 Board of Education has decided not to proceed with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all employees at this time,” said Assistant Superintendent Mike Skinner in a press release.

This announcement comes after a special in-camera meeting held on Jan. 24. According to SD91, the decision follows careful consideration of numerous sources, including an employee survey, legal information, the K-12 sector vaccination guidelines and the Jan. 17 public health order on employee disclosure.

The order states that all school districts in B.C. must provide their staff’s COVID-19 vaccination status if asked by a medical health officer. According to the order, when a school or district puts in place measures to prevent, mitigate or respond to infections at the school, staff who choose not to provide vaccination status will be treated as unvaccinated.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that the order would make it easier for school districts to implement a vaccine mandate if they chose to do so.

“Trustees received considerable feedback and advice on this matter and the Board appreciated the many comments it received. It is clear that people, for and against the mandate, are very passionate in their viewpoints,” said Board Chair Dave Christie in the release.

“The key drivers in the decision-making process were the health and safety of the employees and students, along with our ability to provide educational services. When trustees analyzed all the information, it was evident a mandate would adversely impact the ability of the school district to continue to provide consistent bussing, support services, and classroom instruction,” he continued.

The board of education stated that despite not implementing a mandate, they’re unanimous in support for vaccinations as a safe and effective way to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, and that vaccinations are the best protection from severe illness and hospitalization.

