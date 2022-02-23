Stand Up B.C. forestry rally cancelled

A forestry convoy rally scheduled for Feb. 22 was been cancelled, as per an announcement from the rally’s organizers from Feb. 15. The rally was organized in protest of the provincial government’s announcement on deferrals of old growth logging, and was supposed to be held in Victoria.

“After speaking with Victoria police as well as others, it was determined that there is too much going on, that the message risks getting lost. The issues facing the industry are far too important to run that risk and activities happening in and around legislature are far too volatile right now,” the organizers said in the announcement.

Burns Lake Councillor Charlie Rensby, who is firmly against old growth deferrals, was organizing a fundraiser for the event through a GoFundMe page to help pay for the convoy’s travel down south. According to Rensby, all those funds have been returned to the donors.

As for a make up date, Rensby couldn’t specify on one as of now. “We don’t want to commit yet but possibly at the B.C. Council of Forest Industries convention in April, we will have to see how things calm down though,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

