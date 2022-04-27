Structure fire at Carnoustie Golf Course

The damage from a structure fire at the Carnoustie Golf Course near Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

A fire at the Carnoustie Golf Course near Decker Lake on April 14 caused an entire building to burn down.

“The Burns Lake RCMP were called to assist the Burns Lake Fire Department (BLFD) for a structure fire on April 14 at 8:22 p.m.,” said Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District Media Relations.

“There were no injuries reported and there is nothing suspicious,” she continued.

The Burns Lake Fire Department’s jurisdiction responded to the scene even though the fire occurred outside of their jurisdiction.

“As the fire was outside the fire protection area, Burns Lake Fire Rescue only responded with our wild land apparatus. We received the call at approximately 20:25 p.m. on Thursday night [8:25 p.m. on April 14] we did spray some foam around the structure to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding forest and fields,” said Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause.

The building that burnt down was located closest to the entrance of the course. The main clubhouse building, along with a third building on other side of the clubhouse remain in tact. At the scene there is little left of the burnt down building.

Lakes District News reached out to local RCMP about the cause of the fire, but according to Madonna Saunderson from RCMP North District Media Relations, that information is not available.

