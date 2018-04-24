Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Authorities are warning of potential flooding in the Lakes District and across the province, with snow melting rapidly as temperatures soar this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting that temperatures will reach 22 C by Thursday.

The unseasonably hot weather comes after a long winter that has left a heavy snowpack in its wake.

By the beginning of April, the snow-water equivalent — a common measure of snowpack levels — stood at 204 mm in Burns Lake, compared to an average of 119 mm between 1981 and 2010. That means the snowpack was 171 per cent the historical norm.

Burns Lake and Houston may see heavy melting as temperatures climb, said David Campbell, head of the provincial River Forecast Centre.

Campbell said the Bulkley River isn’t currently a source of concern, but that smaller tributaries could rise with the sudden onset of the spring freshet. “We definitely are seeing localized pockets of quite high snowpack,” said Campbell.

“We haven’t really seen melt yet there significantly,” he said. “I think this will notch those areas up a bit.”

He noted that Buck Creek — which passes under Highway 16 in Houston — is one waterway that may see flooding.

Asked how ordinary people should prepare for potential flooding, he referred the Lakes District News to the website emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.

He added that people should exercise special caution around rivers and streams, noting that riverbanks are very unstable.

More to come.