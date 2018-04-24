Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Caution advised near waterways as temperatures soar

Authorities are warning of potential flooding in the Lakes District and across the province, with snow melting rapidly as temperatures soar this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting that temperatures will reach 22 C by Thursday.

The unseasonably hot weather comes after a long winter that has left a heavy snowpack in its wake.

By the beginning of April, the snow-water equivalent — a common measure of snowpack levels — stood at 204 mm in Burns Lake, compared to an average of 119 mm between 1981 and 2010. That means the snowpack was 171 per cent the historical norm.

Burns Lake and Houston may see heavy melting as temperatures climb, said David Campbell, head of the provincial River Forecast Centre.

Campbell said the Bulkley River isn’t currently a source of concern, but that smaller tributaries could rise with the sudden onset of the spring freshet. “We definitely are seeing localized pockets of quite high snowpack,” said Campbell.

“We haven’t really seen melt yet there significantly,” he said. “I think this will notch those areas up a bit.”

He noted that Buck Creek — which passes under Highway 16 in Houston — is one waterway that may see flooding.

Asked how ordinary people should prepare for potential flooding, he referred the Lakes District News to the website emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.

He added that people should exercise special caution around rivers and streams, noting that riverbanks are very unstable.

More to come.

Previous story
Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man
Next story
B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

Just Posted

Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Caution advised near waterways as temperatures soar

Editorial: Indian Horse deserves a longer run in Burns Lake

Powerful film about the residential school experience features local talent

Burns Lake recognizes excellence on the ice

BLMHA holds annual awards night

Ferry campaign gathers steam

Supporters on both sides of Francois Lake: organizer

Journey to cultural reconnection

Indigenous exchange program seeking new participants

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Most Read