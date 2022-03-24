(L-R) The Northwest Zone female hockey team travelled to Richmond to compete in the U18 A female hockey provincials. (John Sullivan photo/Lakes District News)

Three Burns Lake hockey players heading to provincials

Northwest zone U18 female team in Richmond for tournament

The Northwest Zone female hockey team is heading to Richmond B.C. for the U18 A Female Provincial Championship, taking place from today (March 24) to March 27.

The team is made up of players from Vanderhoof to Prince Rupert, and includes three players from Burns Lake on the roster; Haley Crouse, Amy Hanson and Susan Joseph. There are also three players from Houston; Maryn Sullivan, Claire Sullivan and Marissa Klawitter.

“We’ve had a really good season,” said John Sullivan from Houston, who coaches the team along with Kyle Magnus from Fraser Lake. “We’ve been very competitive this year and we think we have a good chance in at provincials, the whole team is looking forward to it,” he continued.

The first game of the weekend for the squad goes at 1:30 p.m. today (March 24) against he North Shore Female U18 team.

Good luck to the entire team.

