Two dogs remained unclaimed near Priestly Hill

One of the two remaining unclaimed dogs can be seen here. The dogs are located near Priestly Hill east of Burns Lake. (Burns Lake Lost and Found Pets photo/Lakes District News)

A third dog that was with the group was euthanized due to severe injuries, says LAFS

There have been several posts on the Burns Lake Lost and Found Pets Facebook page citing two dogs that are believed to be abandoned near Priestly Hill by a river bed, east of Burns Lake.

“Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) is aware of the two dogs near Priestly Hill,” said LAFS Director Alistair Schroff. “A third dog who had been seen with the group was severely injured, likely by being hit by a car. Sadly, he had to be euthanized by the vets after being brought in by a good samaritan,” he continued.

According to Schroff, due to stray hold rules, the dog could only receive minimal treatment such as pain control when brought in while LAFS volunteers waited for a guardian to come forward and authorize veterinary treatment.

The B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act states that if an animal is taken into custody and the owner is unknown, the society may destroy, sell or otherwise dispose of the animal after the society has held the animal for a period of at least four days.

“When it became clear that it was inhumane for him to suffer from his injuries, he was euthanized. The vets’ hands were tied in these circumstances, and they delivered the most compassionate care they could. But in our opinion, having to wait four days before an unclaimed animal can receive treatment authorized by a rescue group is unacceptable. Animals deserve better and we hope that the public will let our federal and provincial politicians know,” Schroff said.

As for the remaining unclaimed dogs, LAFS will continue to do what they can to provide help. “We don’t know if they were abandoned but no one has contacted us or the local vets, or come forward on Facebook, so we feel they were likely abandoned which is both cruel and a criminal offense,” said Schroff.

The dog that was injured and brought to the vet had no identification and was scanned for a microchip, which he did not have. A local community member is actively trying to catch the remaining two dogs, though Schroff says that the dogs are very fearful so it isn’t an easy project.

“If they can catch the dogs, the LAFS will seek the assistance of one our our rescue partners in Prince George, as we don’t have a shelter,” said Schroff.

According to Schroff, LAFS has been in contact with the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) about the issue, and is working on the next steps in terms of dealing with the matter.

“If anyone has any first-hand knowledge they are encouraged to call our call centre at 1.855.622.7722,” an SPCA representative told Lakes District News.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

