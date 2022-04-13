Three sexual assault cases for incidents that occurred near Burns Lake are ongoing in court. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Three sexual assault cases for incidents that occurred near Burns Lake are ongoing in court. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Update on three ongoing court cases

All for incidents that occured in the Burns Lake area

Burns Lake resident, Robert Charlie, who faces one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault, made another court appearance on April 8.

The appearance was for an election, which means that Charlie would decide on being tried by a provincial court judge alone, being tried by a B.C. Supreme court judge, or a B.C. Supreme court judge and jury.

No election was recorded at this point because it was adjourned to May 6 for arraignment, where he will be asked how he would like to elect and plead.

Charlie appeared in court for the matter on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing. The charges stem from allegations arising from an incident between Jan. 1, 1994 and Dec. 31, 1994 at or near Burns Lake.

In a separate ongoing case, according to the B.C. court registry, Lucas Bevan, who is being charged with sexual assault as well as sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 arising from an allegation made from an incident in Southbank on May 8, 2021, last appeared in court on March 15 in Smithers when a date was set for trial. Trial for the case will begin on Jan. 24, 2023.

READ MORE: Update on two sexual assault cases in Burns Lake

In another separate case, according to Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, a man who has been charged with one count of sexual assault for an incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 14, 2020 in Burns Lake has a trial date set for Jan. 23, 2023. Jury selection is set for Jan. 19, 2023. The identity of all parties involved in this case cannot be released due to a publication ban.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net


