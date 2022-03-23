Village of Burns Lake council holds first budget meeting

The Village of Burns Lake council has begun their budget meetings for 2022. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Burns Lake (VBL) council held its first budget meeting of 2022 on March 16, where budget proposals were presented for recreation services, economic development, tourism and fire protection.

Each budget proposal outlined expected revenue and expected expenditures for 2022. It should be noted that each proposal does not represent a final budget, as each is subject to change. “If we need to make adjustments to balance the budget, some or all of the department budgets presented on March 16 could be changed. If no changes are needed, the budgets as presented will be approved when the budget is adopted by bylaw,” VBL Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing told Lakes District News.

READ MORE: Early plans for Burns Lake centennial celebration

For recreation services, the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena has $290,828 in expected operating expenditures and $257,142 in expected operating revenue. The Burns Lake Curling Club has $65,487 in expected expenditure and $14,069 in expected revenue of.

The Lakeside Mutiplex’s expected expenditures were set at $403,358 with an expected revenue of $137,006. For parks, the expected operating expenditures totalled $112,539 with $1,435 in expected revenue.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Comfor reports strong fiscal year

The economic development budget proposal showed $412,134 in expected expenditures and $373,969 in expected revenue.

For the tourism budget proposal, the total expected expenditures equal $121,315 with an expected revenue of $80,300.

Last on the list was the fire protection budget. Fire protection operating services have $506,181 in expected expenditures and $188,437 in expected revenue. Other protection services have $11,951 in expected expenditures with no expected revenue.

The date for the next budget meeting has yet to be determined, though it will happen sometime in the middle of April according to council.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.