Village of Burns Lake council supports coupon program

Coupons can be redeemed for food at the Burns Lake Farmers Market as part of the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Burns Lake council will write a letter to Ministry of Health Adrian Dix in support of continued funding for the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program. This comes after a request by the B.C. Association of Farmers Markets asking for council’s support.

The Link in Burns Lake became a partner in the program in 2021, which provides coupons for lower income families that can be redeemed to purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheese, meat or anything other food item sold.

How it works is that the coupons are given to The Link by the B.C. Association of Farmers Markets, which are then distributed to individuals who can take them to the Burns Lake Farmers Market. Last summer saw a total of 25 lower income Burns Lake residents redeem $396 combined at the farmers market.

“2021 was our first year participating in the program. We feel the program was a success as we did have coupons used at our market. I think the program will continue to grow and become more successful in Burns Lake as people become aware of it. We plan to partner with The Link again in 2022 to keep the program in our community,” said Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Randi Amendt.

The program is focused on buying from local farmers, and it allows people to purchase locally when they may not have done so otherwise,” she continued.

In the province as a whole, the program was run in 86 communities, making food available for over 19,000 lower income people.

The purpose of the letter to the ministry is to provide testimony about the program to strengthen support in the coming years. The Burns Lake Farmers Market runs from the beginning of June until the end of August every summer. To become a vendor at the market contact the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

