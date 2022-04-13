Youth softball could return to Burns Lake

Steven Bayes is hoping that little league games in Burns Lake will be played at the Eagle Creek Fair Grounds. (Eddie Huband/Lakes District News)

Steven Bayes from Burns Lake is attempting to organize bringing youth baseball or softball back to Burns Lake in the form of the Burns Lake Youth Softball League. It would be the first time a little league is held in Burns Lake since 2019 before the pandemic began.

“Right now I am planning on what parents would prefer; Little League B.C. or Softball B.C. We had a great turnout in terms of numbers pre-pandemic. The biggest question that needs to be answered is are the parents wanting to travel for games,” Bayes told Lakes District News.

Bayes posted on the league’s Facebook page, saying that a meeting will be held on May 10 to discuss plans for the season, and that for it to work volunteer help is needed. The reason is because Bayes, who happens to also be the president of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA), has ideas to follow the BLMHA administration template.

READ MORE: Strong season for Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association

“The plan is to turn it into a association just like minor hockey, so we will need a board of directors, coaches, managers umpires. It will take a lot of people to help make this work.”

Should the group move forward with Softball B.C. as opposed to Little League B.C., there will be a lifetime membership fee of $10 per participant.

READ MORE: Hockey duo from Burns Lake wins tournament

According to Bayes, he’s hoping that little league games will be played at Eagle Creek Fair Grounds to leave the field at Richmond Loop open for t-ball. Nothing is set in stone though, as more information about potential starting dates and location will be known at the conclusion of the May 10 meeting.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.