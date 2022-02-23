Burns Lake restaurant serves up lunch for high school students

Staff from Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake delivered and served 350 free lunches to Lakes District Secondary School students.

Owner Babbi Singh along with chefs Anuj Rawat and Sahajundin Khan and servers Krupa and Rene handed out the food as a lineup of students stretched well down the school’s hallway. Making it even more impressive is the fact that all the meals were served within 90 minutes.

Singh told Lakes District News that he’s just happy to do something for the community.

“It’s very rewarding for me and for our staff to be able to give back and do something nice for the youth in our community. I believe the younger generation is the future and I want to support them in any way. Serving lunch to students is becoming our little tradition,” Singh said.

The restaurant previously served over 130 lunches to students at Decker Lake back in November. In 2020, they did the same for William Konkin Elementary as well as The Link Food Centre. For Singh, another reason why he enjoys providing lunch for students is to educate and introduce them to different cuisine that they may not have otherwise had a chance to try.

“I’m proud of our food, it’s authentic and I love sharing it with the youth because it’s a chance for them to try new foods if they’ve never tried Indian cuisine before,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

