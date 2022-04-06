Sydney Van Tine with one of her home made paintings for sale at Woods N’ Water. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Sydney Van Tine with one of her home made paintings for sale at Woods N’ Water. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Painting for an education

Burns Lake student selling art to raise money for University

Sydney Van Tine, an 18-year-old high school student in Burns Lake, is doing some cool projects with her painting skills.

Van Tine, who works at Woods N’ Water, is in the process of restoring an old freezer for her employer. “Our store owner Paul Hilliard bought a really old and rusted up freezer to store bait, and we came up with the idea that I paint an aquarium design on it,” Van Tine told Lakes District News.

I started with sanding it down, and then I started painting it. I’m really happy with how it turned out, I just have some small details to add before it’s finished,” she continued.

“I knew she’d be able to do a great job when I first got the freezer because she’s so talented. I’m very impressed with the work she’s done, it looks fantastic,” said Hilliard.

In addition to the freezer, Van Tine is also selling her hand painted paintings out of Woods N’ Water. All the proceeds from her work will go towards her college tuition for when she attends University of Alberta this fall.

“I’ve always been interested in art, and I started painting two years ago,” Van Tine said. “In the beginning of March, I started selling the paintings for profit with everything going towards paying for school.”

Van Tine says that her style consists of a lot of landscapes, and her inspiration comes from the beautiful images that can be found in Burns Lake and surrounding areas, including Tweedsmuir Park.

READ MORE: Priestly Meats in Burns Lake raising funds for Ukraine

“A lot of my inspiration comes from Tweedsmuir Park. It’s just so beautiful out there and the imagery is perfect for paintings. My grandfather and father were the previous owners of the Pondosy Bay Wilderness Resort Campsite, so a lot of the inspiration comes from pictures taken out there. It’s nice because a lot of local people know the area, so when they see my paintings it catches their eye and they say ‘I know where that is’,” she said.

Van Tine currently has three paintings for sale, with several copies of each to sell. So far, she’s sold 28 of the 32 paintings she has, though a new shipment of paintings is on the way. “The first shipment went very quickly, so I ordered another one which should be arriving any day,” said Van Tine.

READ MORE: Rainbow sidewalk location chosen in Burns Lake

To purchase the paintings and support Van Tine’s academic endeavors, a stand is up with a display at Woods N’ Water.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Sydney Van Tine with one of her home made paintings for sale at Woods N’ Water. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Sydney Van Tine with one of her home made paintings for sale at Woods N’ Water. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter
Next story
WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

Just Posted

FILE – Alex Cuba (Smithers Interior News file photo)
Alex Cuba among Canadian Grammy Award winners

Skidegate’s Trafton Williams attempts to block a layup from Burnaby’s Ethan Sacco during Intermediate Division play on Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament April 4 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Burns Lake RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road on April 3. (File photo/Lakes District News)
UPDATE: Burns Lake shooting causes anxiety in community